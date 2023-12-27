Shropshire Farming Talk: Grain markets are calming down

This is because we have very little export taking place at the moment and domestic consumption could be better.

As we all know we have had incessant rain for the last three months which has had a telling time on this year’s crops.

I believe that in the East of the country things are much worse, with a lot of ground having not been drilled at all.

Spring seed is very short.

So if we have a dry window in January plant as much as you can as a lot of varieties can be sown until the end of January and some into February.

We wish you all a happy and healthy New Year which hopefully will be drier but not too dry!

by David Roberts, G.O Davies