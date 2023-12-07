Christmas cheer at Bishops Castle as prize lambs attract good trade

It went to Julian Radcliffe of Lower Down, Lydbury North.

The cup was presented by auctioneer Chris Potter from Halls.to Tom Burgoyne and his wife Jess, who represented Mr Radcliffe.

The champion 43 kilo lambs also won the medium weight class and sold for £140 per head.

Reserve champion and first prize in best pair of butcher’s lambs was A. G. Williams & Son, of Plassau, Kerry with 55 kilo lambs for £141 per head.

An excellent entry of 700 commercial and prize lambs attracted a good trade, very much in-line with the week’s averages. The overall average was 258p per kilo and £117 per head.

Prize classes were judged by Holly Page of Sidnal, a leading Wales YFC stock judge and the champion pen of lambs was purchased by respected Welshpool butcher Rikki Lloyd.

The other prizewinners were: Medium weight, 2, F. T. Bedell & Son, Linch House, Bishops Castle with 41.5 kilo lambs at £110. Heavy weight: 1, J. Radcliffe, 48 kilo lambs at £132; 2, J. & R. Richards, Edenhope, Bishops Castle 48.5 kilo lamb at £127. Best pair of butcher’s lambs, 2, F. T. Bedell & Son 42.5 kilo lambs at £112. Cull ewes, 1, F. T. Bedell & Son with six ewes at £110.