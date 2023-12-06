Grade II listed building and farmland among lots at Shrewsbury property auction

Halls' final collective of 2023 will see seven lots across Shropshire and Mid Wales, ranging from combined commercial and residential properties to a building plot and block of accommodation land, go under the hammer,.

The auction takes place at Halls’ Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury at 3pm.

Prospective buyers seeking a commercial property with an apartment in the sought after South Shropshire market town of Ludlow are being urged to check out 6, Tower Street, which has a guide price of £270,000.

The three storey, Grade II Listed property currently has a licensed restaurant and coffee shop on the ground floor, part of the first floor and the basement, together with an attractive outside seating area.

Above the commercial property is an apartment or holiday let, which is accessed from a ground floor hallway and has a living room, kitchen and breakfast room, outside roof garden, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

On offer with a guide price of £250,000 to £275,000, Glan Aber in the picturesque village of Carrog, near Corwen is a six-bedroomed country residence with more than half an acre of grounds and a garage/workshop.

The accommodation comprises a dining room and sitting room, kitchen, lounge, shower room and conservatory on the ground floor. All the bedrooms, including one with an en suite and dressing room, and a bathroom on the first floor.

Runnymede, Maer Lane, Market Drayton is a spacious family home with many original period features, large, landscaped gardens, a drive suitable for many cars and a timber framed garage.

Requiring renovation and modernisation, the property has a guide price of £250,000 to £275,000.The ground floor has an entrance hall, lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, conservatory, utility, cloakroom with WC. Upstairs there are four double bedrooms and a bathroom. There are landscaped gardens to the side and rear.

With a guide price of £85,000, 60 Beatrice Street, Oswestry is a former retail premises with shopkeeper’s accommodation. Requiring refurbishment, the property has a good size retail area, kitchen, store and WC on the ground floor and three bedrooms, a bathroom, living room and kitchen on the two floors above.

Barns at Sandy Lane, Mereside, Ellesmere.

The Barns at Sandy Lane, Mereside, Ellesmere, comprises a Dutch barn and pigsty with full planning consent for conversion of into a single storey home with parking and gardens.

With a guide price of £125,000 to £150,000, the property’s layout design includes an open plan kitchen and living area, utility room and WC, garden store and glazed link to two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Land at Geuffordd, near Guilsfield.

An excellent parcel of around 24 acres of accommodation land at Geuffordd, near Guilsfield, has a guide price of £220,000 to £240,000. Ideal for grazing all kinds of livestock, the two grass enclosures are accessed from country lanes and have a natural stream water supply.

A rare opportunity to purchase a building plot with full planning consent for an architect designed cottage-style property with parking and gardens is being offered at Ellesmere Road, Tetchill, near Ellesmere. The plot has a guide price of £60,000 to £65,000.

Station House, Rednal, West Felton, near Oswestry has been withdrawn from this auction but Halls hope to include the property in the company’s next collective sale in February.

For more information, call Halls on 01691 622602.