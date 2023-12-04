Entries welcomed for Shrewsbury Christmas poultry auction

Halls is staging its annual Christmas Poultry Auction at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Thursday, December 21.

The popular auction traditionally attracts suppliers and buyers from across Shropshire and bordering counties.

“Our suppliers range from large operators rearing thousands of birds to individual farms supplying around 15,” said Jonny Dymond, Halls’ senior auctioneer and Shrewsbury Auction Centre manager.

The Christmas poultry auction has been run by Halls since 2017.

“Personally, I have run a Christmas poultry auction every year since I became an auctioneer, possibly for a selfish reason, as I always used to buy my mum a turkey for Christmas,” added Mr Dymond. “As far as I’m concerned, there is no replacement for a farm fresh turkey.”

For more information about the Christmas Poultry Auction, contact Shrewsbury Auction Centre on 01743 462620.