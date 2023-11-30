Shropshire YFC set for first festive tractor run

The group is looking forward to welcoming 50 tractors to Shrewsbury Livestock Market before heading out on a 15-mile route around Shrewsbury.

The event will take place on Sunday, December 17.

Starting from Shrewsbury Livestock Market, thanks to kind permission of Halls, tractors will arrive by 5pm.

The cost is £15 per tractor.

At the event, 2 Shires Wood Fired Pizzas will be serving up pizzas and there is a prize up for grabs for the best illuminated tractor.

To book a place, visit https://form.jotform.com/ShropYFC/tractorrun2023

The Shropshire YFC Christmas Carol Service and Christmas Craft Fair also takes place on Thursday, December 14 at Shrewsbury Livestock Market.

It starts at 6pm with carols at 7.30pm.

There will be more than 20 stalls in attendance with mulled wine and mince pies also available.