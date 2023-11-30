Late Shropshire farmer’s toy tractors to be sold at Shrewsbury auction

The auction is being organised by auctioneers Halls at Shrewsbury Auction Centre on Thursday, December 21 at noon – prior to the annual Christmas poultry sale – to sell the 45-lot collection owned by the late Alf Smith of Eaton Constantine, near Shrewsbury.

Potential stars of the toy tractor models are a Ford 4000 with a four furrow plough and cultivator, a Ferguson Dexter and a Ferguson TE. The lots are valued at between £50 and £100.

“Alf loved his vintage tractors and enjoyed exhibiting them,” the auctioneer Henry Hyde from Halls.

“He collected old tractors as well as a few models and an assortment of manuals and instruction books for different makes and models of tractor.

“Hopefully, the collection will create a lot of interest in the local farming community.”

Halls are appealing for further entries of vintage and classic toy tractors and collectables before the closing date of tomorrow (Friday, December 1).

Entries are being accepted at Shrewsbury Auction Centre office, by calling 01743 462620 or emailing market@hallsgb.com.

The auction, which will be open to online bidders via the Marteye platform, is being organised by auctioneer Henry Hyde.