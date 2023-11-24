Ceres Rural says its new facility will allow the company to extend its reach across the West Midlands and the North-West, realising its ambition to deliver the guidance and direction that farmers and landowners need to secure a sustainable future.

Headed by Dan Matthews, the team working from the new office are all experienced professionals with practical farming knowledge, gained from mixed farming businesses.

"Among the services that we will be offering is livestock management, including dairy,” said Dan. “That comes from our previous experience in farm management and practical day-to-day farming.”

Of particular interest to rural businesses in the area will be that Ceres Rural is one of the key providers of Defra’s Future Farming Resilience Fund, which offers free support and advice to farmers in England.

Managing partner Charlie Ireland said: “Running until March 2025, the fund allows farm businesses to use selected independent advisers for advice and direction on how to cope with the agricultural transition.

“If you haven’t been able to access this fund before, there is now an opportunity to do so. It continues for the next 15 months.”

From understanding the changes that are happening to identifying how they may need to adapt their businesses, farmers who take up the offer will be helped to develop a successful business.

“There is now even more for farm businesses to contend with, from inflationary pressures and increased market volatility to the changing climate and net zero targets,” said Mr Ireland.