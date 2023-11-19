Shropshire livestock farm and livery business for sale for more than £1 million

Overfields Farm, located on the edge of the market town of Wem, is marketed by regional agents Halls and comprises a modern, four-bedroomed barn conversion, a successful DIY livery business, a range of timber stables and outdoor menage, modern livestock buildings and nearly 75 acres of level pasture land.

“The sale of Overfields Farm offers purchasers a unique opportunity to acquire a well presented and well equipped livestock farm with an established livery business,” said Anne-Marie Brettell, who is handling the sale for Halls. “The property benefits from a convenient location, enjoying lovely views over the rolling countryside.”

Overfields Barn is a modern and stylish barn conversion with an attached double garage which offers flexible accommodation with potential to create an annexe, subject to planning consent.

Converted in the early 2000s, it is accessed from Ellesmere Road through double gates and along a concrete driveway to a parking area and low-maintenance garden.

The light and spacious accommodation boasts many attractive features including exposed beams, partial underfloor heating, modern bathroom suites, a security alarm and double glazed windows throughout.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, living room with sandstone effect fireplace housing a gas fire, fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a conservatory.

The entrance hall leads to a family bathroom and three bedrooms, one of which has an en suite corner shower unit. A rear hallway leads to a studio/reception room with French doors to rear patio area and utility. An oak staircase rises to a mezzanine where the fourth bedroom is located.

The double garage, accessed from the rear hallway or via an electric door, has a boiler cupboard, wet room and an office.

Situated around a concrete yard, the farm buildings comprise a workshop, general purpose and livestock buildings and calf pens.

The livery enterprise, which operates on around 16 acres, includes a purpose-built block of nine stables, a welfare room, storeroom, tackroom and an outdoor menage with post and rail fencing.

The land comprises a series of enclosures of level, Grade 3, permanent grassland suitable for spring and autumn sown crops.

Viewing is by appointment with Anne-Marie Brettell at Halls, Shrewsbury on 01743 450700.