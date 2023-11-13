Shropshire Farming Talk: What’s next for the Basic Payment Scheme Transition Period?

With twice yearly payments in June and December, just an annual declaration form will be required to ‘claim’ from 2024 onwards.

Over the next few weeks, the Rural Payments Agency will send out information statements to all claimants outlining exactly how much subsidy they will receive from 2024-2027.

It is worth checking these figures, which have been calculated based on the areas and entitlements entered on BPS claim forms in 2019, 2020 and 2021, to ensure you will receive the correct payments.

Looking forward, the Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) has arrived, with quarterly payments and year-round start dates, enabling scheme flexibility not yet seen from the RPA.

The three-year agreement terms and more flexible options mean there should be something for everyone. Alternative grant funding streams are also available for a range of projects.

The end of 2023 brings with it an end to Cross Compliance, with animal welfare and the environment to be protected through regulation alone.

With the Environment Agency now carrying out random farm inspections, giving only three weeks’ notice, it could be time to apply for the slurry grants which are available, before the carrot is gone and only the stick remains!

Ellen Plowright is a Rural Chartered Surveyor in Halls’ Rural Professional Team