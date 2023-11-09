New support for Shropshire’s agri-tech and food and drink sectors

Sustaining Shropshire will offer expert support to businesses across the Shropshire Council area to help them innovate, develop new technologies and grow in a way which is environmentally sustainable.

The project is being led by Harper Adams University, near Newport, in partnership with the neighbouring Agri-Epi centre, which supports businesses developing world-leading innovation technology in the agriculture sector.

Sustaining Shropshire is being officially launched at a special event at the Regional Food Academy at Harper Adams on November 29, starting at 4pm.

Melissa Sambrook, from Sustaining Shropshire, said: “We’d love to welcome any small or medium-sized food and drink or Agri-tech business in Shropshire to the event so that they can find out more about the project and the support we may be able to offer them.

“The scheme is a follow-on from the successful AGRI project the university ran with Aston University, which played a big part in helping the sector to introduce new innovations, products and services and supported nearly 150 businesses.

“Sustaining Shropshire will pick up that role by offering one-to-one development support, staging a series of events and workshops to help bring businesses together to share knowledge and ideas and creating new networking opportunities.

“The one-to-one support will be both to help drill down into the companies involved and highlight where they can best innovate and how they can use low carbon and environmentally-responsible technologies to improve their sustainability.

“Sustaining Shropshire will promote sustainable practices in local businesses, creating a more resilient community that balances economic growth with innovation in technology and environmental stewardship.

“During the launch evening we will hear from our partner companies about the bespoke support they can provide, and from SMEs that were supported by the AGRI Project about the benefits they have seen.”

Sustaining Shropshire is aiming to support at least 100 SMEs by the end of March 2025, with at least 80 introducing a new or improved process or product into their operations.

The project has won funding from Shropshire Council through the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Councillor Mark Jones, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration at Shropshire Council said: “Agri-tech and food and drink are major sectors for our county. This project’s commitment to innovation and sustainability will provide exciting opportunities for Shropshire businesses operating in those sectors.

"It is a terrific example of how the UK Shared Prosperity fund has been utilised to boost growth and encourage partnership working for the benefit of the county by ensuring that we have a healthy economy”.

To register for the launch event visit eventbrite.com/e/sustaining-shropshire-launch-event-tickets-749374267607.