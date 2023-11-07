Shropshire Star
Shropshire Young Farmers raise £5,100 for charity

Shropshire Federation of Young Farmers Club have handed over a cheque for more than £5,000 to a local charity.

By Matthew Panter
Published
Bobby Brooker hands over the cheque

County chairman Bobby Brooker presented a charity cheque to team at The Lingen Davies Cancer Fund at the SFYFC AGM.

Members raised £5,100 from events over the year.

Spokesperson Kate Pritchard said: "The amount is just absolutely incredible and it’s going to such an amazing charity.

"The Lingen Davies Charity is one very close to a lot of our members hearts!"

