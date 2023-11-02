Tractors auctioned off for up to £45,000 as Shropshire farmers retire

Buyers from Ireland and across the UK flocked to the sale at Kenwick Farm, Kenwick Springs, Cockshutt, near Ellesmere for the event organised by regional auctioneers Halls.

The dispersal followed the retirement of Mark and Pam Edwards after a 60-year family link to the farm and saw a selection of implements, machinery, vehicles and workshop tools go under the hammer.

Among the prices achieved was £45,000 for a 2011 Massey 6480 tractor and £42,000 for a 2014 Manitou 634-120 PS Elite Loadall.

A 1996 Massey 390 with low hours and in mint condition sold to a collector from Cheshire for £20,000.

Some lots sold online through the MartEye auction platform.

Mr Edwards said: “We were absolutely delighted that the sale was conducted so efficiently. It ran like clockwork.

“We really appreciate that so many people turned out to support us and we were very lucky with the weather, as the sun came out in the afternoon. It was perfect.”

Auctioneer Mr Dymond, manager of Shrewsbury Auction Centre, said: “Potentially, our last dispersal sale of the year was perhaps the best attended, with the very well maintained equipment of huge interest to all.

“The crowd was so vast and interested that, as auctioneer, I could hardly see the lots being sold.

“I'd like to say a big thank you to Mr and Mrs Edwards and all our buying and selling clients in 2023, which has been a record breaking year for Halls.”

The Edwards family has farmed the 400-acre Kenwick Farm since 1963. Mr and Mrs Edwards began as dairy farmers before moving into beef and arable in 2001. More recently, Mr Edwards has been rearing dairy heifers for a neighbour.