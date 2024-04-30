Spotlight to shine on crop trials as arable event heads to Shropshire border

The Arable Event, organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink, returns bigger and better for its 10th anniversary show on June 19 at Weston-Under-Lizard.

Extensive crop trial plots presented by Wynnstay will include a wide variety of winter cereals including wheat, barley, oats, hybrid rye and triticale.

The trial plots have also been expanded this year to showcase a range of fertiliser and bio-stimulant demonstrations with industry leading fertiliser manufacturers Yara, ICL, LKAB and Omex on site to provide advice on their product ranges.

Danny Richardson, combinable seed product specialist at Wynnstay Group Plc, said: “The Arable Event demonstration trials will enable farmers to find out about the latest varieties of cereal seeds and will give them an opportunity to compare the key varieties in person.

“This year we will be showcasing SY Cheer – a newly recommended provisional group one milling wheat; Bamford – a new soft wheat from Elsoms which is joint top yielding and looks to have a strong disease profile, as well as LG Beowulf – a new entry hard feed wheat from Limagrain.