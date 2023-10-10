Shropshire Farming Talk: Don't struggle, we can offer support

Christine Downes

The harvest season is a pivotal time in the farming calendar with many harvest services and suppers featuring across the county.

The Shropshire committee of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) is grateful to the many donations received at this time. Whilst we give thanks for the food and produce carefully grown by our farming community, we appreciate that not everything in the farmer’s field is rosy.

There will always be those people who through no fault of their own get into difficulty because of illness, disability, accident, age, redundancy, bereavement, family breakdown or another avoidable event.

Challenges faced in the industry include extreme weather, long hours, labour shortages, crop and animal disease, market fluctuations, public perception, rural isolation and in recent years many working farmers are referencing mental health as a major concern.

RABI will always be at the heart of farming so if you need help and hope call the free 24/7 confidential helpline on 0800 188 4444.

No one should struggle on, talking it through could help to see and plan a way forward, as one person said: “ I feel a different person, there is light at the end of a very dark tunnel, thank you for being there.”

RABI can help financially, practically and emotionally to those in the farming community.

RABI is funded by donations and the local committee extends thanks to the individuals, families and businesses who give so generously.

The sale of books and toys, raffles at shows, YFC fundraising, quizzes, donations from lunches, teas at garden events, farm visits, coffee mornings are some of the events that have helped to raise funds.

If you would like to support RABI, and other local charities, please do visit St Mary’s Church in Shrewsbury for the Christmas card shop that runs from October 20 to December 9.

There will be a huge selection of cards and calendars available to purchase.