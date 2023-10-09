Farming association celebrates 60th year

Wem Agricultural Association at JCB Uttoexter. Photo by Andrew Bowker.

In June, chairman Rory Lay was delighted to host more than 200 farmers and members of the local rural community for the annual steak barbecue, which has become a successful charity event in recent years.

Mr Lay said: “The event was really well attended and raised money for the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution. It was fantastic to see so many local people coming together to socialise and support such a great cause.

"It is a privilege to be part of the organisation with such a long-standing tradition.

"We are celebrating our 60th anniversary of the association in its current format, although it has been running for a lot longer than that as the Wem Show.”

Also this summer, a delegation from the association, with NFU group secretary Andrew Bowker, were invited to JCB headquarters. The group enjoyed a tour of the factory site in Uttoxeter, seeing first-hand the manufacturing process of the world-famous diggers.

The organisation is coming to the end of the farm competition classes.

This season’s judging saw some outstanding crops, livestock, and farms.

The annual presentation evening will be held at Tern Hill Hall on November 24, where a display of silverware will be presented to more than 40 winners.