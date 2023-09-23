Shropshire Farming Talk: G.O Davies

Owain Roberts, G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants

In the end, in some places, mother nature won the battle.

There is, however, good news at the end of the tunnel, with the prices of inputs starting to drop.

The first and most obvious is that of Glyphosate.

Glyphosate prices have significantly dropped from the post-pandemic highs.

This is particularly advantageous as it enables us to effectively manage stubbles, especially after grappling with a heavy grassweed burden during the latter part of last year's cropping season.

High input prices have, of course, led to a bit of on-farm cost saving as we go into the new season.

And one of these savings is a result of farmers saving seed.

However, it is important that we take into account hidden costs.

Often the farmers biggest mistake in these situations is failing to consider their own cost.

This is particularly prevalent when it comes to recleaning seed.

The opportunity cost of your time, depreciation of your kit and diesel usage all need to be included once you start to add up the bill.

Once time is accounted for is there really a saving?