Tractors sell for up to £65,000 at farm dispersal near Shrewsbury

The 2018 John Deere 6155R Auto Power which sold for £65,000.

Buyers from Ireland and across the UK competed for the equipment on offer at the auction, conducted by auctioneers Halls on behalf of Chris Marsh and family at Uckington Farm, Uckington, near Shrewsbury.

The day’s top price of £65,000 went to a 2018 John Deere 6155R Auto Power tractor, closely followed by £56,000 for a 2008 John Deere T560 Combine harvester with a 20 foot header.

Other highlights were £43,000 for a 2013 John Deere 6150R tractor, £36,000 for a 2013 20T Master Dryer, £29,500 for a 2004 John Deere 6620 tractor, £29,000 for a 2012 Manitou MLT634.120 Loadall, £20,000 for a 2018 Rainstar E31 irrigation reel hydraulic turn, £18,200 for a 2016 Kuhn LC3000 combination drill and power harrow, £15,200 for a 2016 Farmgem FSE 1600 24m sprayer complete with mixing fork and fresh water tank, £15,200 for a 4.6m Simba X-Press, £11,500 for a 2013 Richard Western SF14 trailer with hydraulic tailgate and £11,200 each for a 2011 McConnel 3m Discerator 300 with Guttler Press and a 2015 Kuhn Vari-Master 123 5F reverse plough.

“It was a fantastic sale of a magnificent range of arable equipment in prime condition that fulfilled all expectations,” said Henry Hyde, Halls’ graduate rural surveyor and auctioneer.

“A huge crowd of buyers, both on the field and online, from across the Irish sea and as far away as Cornwall, showed plenty of interest in the arable equipment which had been well kept by the Marsh family.”

The sale continued the successful series of on-site farm dispersal auctions conducted by Halls across Shropshire, the West Midlands and Mid and North Wales during 2023.