Farming is 'backbone of rural economy' says Shropshire MP

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan showed support for the National Farmers’ Union 'Back British Farming Day', wearing the wool and wheatsheaf pin badge in the House of Commons.

Helen Morgan MP, centre, alongsidefellow Lib Dem MPs Sarah Dyke and Daisy Cooper
The day is a celebration of the work that British farmers and the agricultural industry do in feeding the nation, taking care of the countryside, and playing a vital role in the rural economy.

The MP attended the NFU’s morning event in Parliament and heard from the Shadow Secretary of State for DEFRA Steve Reed. She has used the day as a chance to reiterate her support for a farming strategy rooted in food production to support the industry.

“Farming is the backbone of the rural economy and in North Shropshire we are reminded every day how important farming is to our area," said Mrs Morgan.

"I’m keen to continue my work banging the drum for British farming and campaigning for a fairer deal for our farmers when it comes to trade deals, cuts to the basic payment scheme, and how we pioneer a strategy rooted in food production first and foremost.”

