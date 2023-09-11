Work begins on wet peat farming system at Harper Adams after share of £5m awarded

Work under way

The Paludiculture Innovation Project at Harper Adams University has been funded with a share of a £5 million UK Government fund aimed at solving challenges with lowland peat.

The work will use Adeney Yard, a peat soil field on the University estate, as an exemplar plot where the new farming approaches will be trialled.

Ultimately, the aim is for findings from work at Adeney and elsewhere to establish Harper Adams as the UK’s first research, development, demonstration and knowledge transfer facility for paludiculture.

The project’s Postdoctoral Researcher Dr Ana IM Natalio, Executive Project and Programme Consultant Scott Kirby, and Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation and Environmental Land Management Dr Julia Casperd recently gathered at the field to work out the best way to build a hydrological unit on site.

The design is heavily dependent upon the topography, soil profiles and drainage among many other factors. Recent explorations of the soil profiles have taken place across the site, and Scott said: “As was expected, they were hugely variable.

"We spent a fascinating day taking a trip back through time to when the Weald Moors were first formed around 22,000 years ago, exploring glacial moraine and the till deposits of sand and clay.”

Ana added: “The dramatic soil profiles were simply stunning. Our project science team, led by Dr Simon Jeffery, will be explaining this process during the afternoon site visit at our Paludiculture Symposium on Wednesday – and we will be sharing our vision and ideas regarding best industry practise for setting up the site.”

The Paludiculture Symposium is the first of two days exploring science and techniques related to paludiculture, both globally and at Harper Adams.

Hosted alongside the North Shropshire Farming Cluster, the Symposium will see LEAF – the charity which helps inspire and enable sustainable farming and a partner on the project – explaining how a LEAF Marque standard will be developed for paludiculture.

With farmers, UK and international peatland experts, and academic input from Harper Adams and beyond, the symposium will examine best practice, farming innovation and barriers to paludiculture.

Thursday will see the hosting of the Restoration of lowland peatland for Ecosystem Services Conference – the second in a series of conferences examining the restoration of peat for ecosystem services.

It will feature speakers from Natural England, the Aqualate Catchment Group, LEAF, REESETS, and academics from Bangor University, St Andrews University, and Harper Adams.