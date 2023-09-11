UK Dairy Day in Telford

Telford’s International Centre is hosting UK Dairy Day, which is now in its ninth year.

Naomi Lewis, Marketing, Events and National HYB Coordinator, said: "Strong industry support of the event continues with existing and new exhibitors committing to exhibition space across the internal and external areas.

"The success of the event is a testament to the dedicated team, that year on year delivers the UK’s leading free-to-attend dairy trade event. In its ninth year, UK Dairy Day celebrates all things dairy."

Trade exhibitors include feed manufacturers, animal health suppliers, vets, milk buyers, dairy and farm equipment suppliers and there are also professional service providers and charities.

A leading line-up of judges will cast their professional eye over the show ring for the six dairy breeds competing under the spotlights.

The first floor of the venue features the Sharing Knowledge zone with industry panels and seminars.

There will be four panels with leading industry representatives.

The hour-long panels will run alongside four seminar presentations with speakers covering key dairy industry subjects that inform the audience and create topical discussion.

The external areas will feature practical demonstrations on calf anatomy painting as well as foot trimming and knife sharpening, along with type classification demonstrations.