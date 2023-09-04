TR Machinery to join dealer network

From left, RVW Pugh Ltd director Caroline Pugh, Owen Buttle, Robert Pugh, and Merlo UK Ltd’s Craig Parkes

“Following more than 25 years with our previous local dealer, we found ourselves in a situation where we needed to look for a new partner after their acquisition by a larger dealer group,” said Owen Buttle, national sales manager at Merlo UK.

"Having worked with the Pugh family and their team at RVW Pugh since 1997, Merlo UK have every confidence that the team at TR Machinery will deliver the same high standard of service expected by local Merlo customers in supporting and supplying the Merlo range."

TR Machinery was established in 2021 as part of the RVW Pugh group. TR Machinery exclusively holds the full-line Fendt franchise for Shropshire, Cheshire and Mid Wales – and also into Staffordshire.

TR Machinery also holds the franchises for Vaderstad, Sumo, Alpego, Iseki, Sulky, Spearhead, Yamaha, AW Trailers, Pichon, Rolland. TR Machinery currently trades from Market Drayton in Shropshire but is building a purpose built full service depot at Newport in Shropshire and will be opening its doors before the end of the year.

Robert Pugh, managing director of the RVW Pugh Group, said: “We are delighted to be joining the Merlo agricultural dealer network throughout Shropshire and Staffordshire. The range of Merlo products will complement our existing range and give our customers the best choice of machinery for their needs. We have 25+ years of experience with Merlo products within the group and the team at TR are looking forward to supporting all existing Merlo users in the area."