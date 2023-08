A number of ewes have been reported stolen

Dyfed and Powys Police have received reports that 30 ewes were stolen near Buttington.

A tweet from the police's rural crime team said: "We have receive a report of 37 ewes – Texel Cross and Mule – stolen from the Heldre HIll area near Buttington, Powys."

They said the theft took place some time between July 9 and August 11.