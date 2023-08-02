JCB to return to LAMMA in 2024

Fastrac

In January this year, LAMMA re-established its status as Britain’s leading agricultural machinery show with strong participation by manufacturers and distributors supplying a wide range of machines and equipment, and with enthusiastic attendance by farmers, contractors and dealers.

John Smith, JCB Agriculture Managing Director, said: “We’ll be at LAMMA in 2024 with our best-ever range of agricultural machines for productive farming and contracting.

“We are the largest machinery manufacturer in Britain, with a full range of agricultural products to support the farming, commercial horticulture and other rural industries and are delighted to announce our presence at next year’s LAMMA.

“It will be an effective showcase for our products, held at the right time of year in a comfortable environment, and we are looking forward to having face-to-face conversations with existing and potential customers as we present an exciting line-up of existing and new machines.”

In recent years, JCB has invested in design and technology to continually improve its range with more productive, more powerful and more fuel-efficient machines across the board. Newcomers include the 173hp, 50kph Loadall 542-70 AGRI Pro telescopic handler and TM 420S telescopic wheeled loader, and the 282hp JCB 457S high-performance wheeled loading shovel.

Then, of course, the new JCB Fastrac iCON tractors, which not only lead the field in comfort, speed, safety, versatility and productivity, but raise the bar even higher with the all-new iCON operating system introducing a fully configurable operator environment, integrated precision technology and superior machine control.

Alongside this activity, JCB has built a growing portfolio of quiet and compact battery-electric ETech machines with zero emissions helping preserve a clean-air atmosphere on farms while slashing maintenance and running costs.

Most recently, the Loadall 525-60E telehandler, Teletruk boom forklifts and electric mini excavators were joined by the 403E, a slick and highly capable compact wheeled loader with no performance compromises in comparison with its diesel-fuelled cousin but all the advantages of electric power.

In addition to these class-leading machines, further product releases are planned to make their debut at LAMMA 2023, further strengthening JCB’s position as the Number One for agricultural materials handling.