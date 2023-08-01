'Serious action' needed to stop rural crimes, says Shropshire MP

Helen Morgan

NFU Mutual’s 2023 Rural Crime Report today revealed that rural theft cost Shropshire an estimated £2m last year, up 102 per cent from 2021.

The figure made Shropshire the third worst-affected county by cost in the UK.

And North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan said it 'was not good enough'.

“The cost of rural crime to Shropshire has more than doubled in the past year,," she said. "People often think of crime, especially petty crime, as an urban issue – but out here in North Shropshire it is prevalent in a different form.

“The constant rise in crime that our communities have to put up with is just not good enough.