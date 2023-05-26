Exciting outcomes at the spring Hereford Day sale in Shrewsbury

A Hereford

The spring Hereford Day sale on May 16 showcased a remarkable gathering of 74 pedigree Herefords from various regions across the UK. The sale drew attention from South Wales, Leicester, Northamptonshire, and Yorkshire. Buyers demonstrated their keen interest, spanning from across the Irish Sea to the top of North Yorkshire.

The sale kicked off with a thrilling display of bulls, achieving an impressive 85 per cent clearance rate. Buyers at the sale sought bulls that could continue to grow while fulfilling their duties throughout the summer.

The highest price of the day reached an impressive 3,000gns, with Normanton 1 Wonton from TD & WT Livesey finding a new home with a prominent pedigree operation in Mid Wales. Another bull from Messrs Livesey fetched an impressive price of 2,950gns. He was purchased by a Cheshire dairy farmer.

Mark Roberts presented a late-entry bull of tremendous power, Bromley 1 Tribeca. He captured the attention of Messrs LEM Stephenson of Bromyard.

And Nigel Owens experienced a strong trade for his first ever bull, Mairwen 1 Morgan. That bull found a new home at a local Shrewsbury dairy farm. Bulls suitable for breeding were sold from £1,750 onwards. The female trade featured genuine cow and calf outfits that captivated buyers.

AD Beaman’s Triacre 1 Phillipa, accompanied by her heifer calf, attracted a top bid of 1,380gns from an online bidder.

In-calf heifers commanded a price of 1,800gns, with Coley 1 Maggie, finding a new home in North Wales.

Ethan Brook’s journey from South West Wales with Forgefield 1 Stardust proved fruitful.

This exceptional heifer garnered significant interest and was secured by an online bidder at 1,850gns.

Jonny Dymond, the senior livestock auctioneer, extended his gratitude to all the vendors who presented cattle for this spring’s sale.