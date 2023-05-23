Clarkson's Farm star Charlie to speak at Shropshire event

Charlie Ireland

Land agent Charlie, who appears in Clarkson's Farm, will be heading to Shropshire for The Arable Event on June 7 to share his experience and knowledge alongside colleague Dan Matthews.

The free one-day event takes place at Woodlands Farm, part of Bradford Estates in Weston-under-Lizard and attracts thousands of people event year.

The pair will take centre stage in the speakers’ tent at 2pm and are part of a programme of top speakers at the event.

Mark Tripney, of LKAB Calicifert, will be discussing soil health and how lime and sulphur play a part, and Ryan Wooley, from Morris Lubricants, who will talk about the benefits for farmers of using the correct oils and lubricants. More speakers will be announced in the next two weeks.

Event manager Kelly Dolphin said: “I’m delighted that Charlie Ireland will be coming to speak at the Arable Event this year. He’s a well-known face in the farming community and is bound to have something interesting and entertaining to say.

“The speakers’ tent is just one of the attractions on the day, with trial plot tours, machinery demonstrations, a free moisture meter clinic run by Sinar Technology and trade stands from a range of agricultural businesses.

“The Arable Event is a great place to find out what’s new in the industry, learn something relevant to your farm business or just catch up with new and old friends over a cup of tea.

“There is the opportunity to collect BASIS and NroSO points, and every guest gets a free goody bag, refreshments and programme. It’s a great day out, as more than 1,500 visitors last year proves!”

The Arable Event is organised by Wynnstay and GrainLink with invaluable support from the Bradford Estates, and runs from 9am to 5pm on June 7. Fast track entry is free and includes a free prize draw. For more information and updates or to book your free ticket, visit the dedicated event website, follow the Arable Event on Facebook and Twitter or subscribe to the YouTube channel.