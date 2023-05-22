Shropshire farm plays host to conference on regenerative agriculture

The Green Farm Collective

The event – organised by the The Green Farm Collective – will give visitors the opportunity to hear from expert speakers from farming, research, and industry.

They will share their knowledge on the vital connections between soil, crop, livestock, and human health at the event, hosted by Michael Kavanagh at Church Farm, Church Lane, Boningale.

Farmer Tim Parton, a member of the Green Farm Collective, said: "We are a group of farmers who came together when we met at a competition called Soil Farmer of the Year.

"We very much believe in regenerative agriculture and the benefits of reduced pesticides, increased carbon capture and improved biodiversity, water, air and soil.

"There are six of us in total, taking on members to try and help them and we are all around the country."

Tim Parton

"We are all about working hard to improve habitats and biodiversity on our farms and are keen to bring in more members to try and educate them and show them how far we have got in two years and how we can move the whole system forward."

There will be two stages at the event including 'The Collective Barn'.

Among the topics are Biodiversity Trading by Bethan Pugh of YourPact and Soil under the Microscope by Eddie Bailey, of RhizoPhyllia.

Tom Thirkell of the University of Cambridge will discuss Mycorrizhizal research and Mick Poultney, the Compost King, will take to the stage to talk about compost in six weeks.

Kelly Jowett of Rothamsted Research will discuss beneficial insects.

There will also be a Livestock Collective with Dan Stevenson, of LLMFarm Vets, discussing transition from conventional to regenerative agriculture and where a vet fits in.

Sally-Ann Spence, from the Berrycroft Hub, will discuss dung beetles, David Lievesley will talk about sustainable dairy farming and Rob Havard will talk about profiting from native pasture.