Shropshire Farming Talk: AHDB campaign encourages consumers to ‘Love BBQ’

Until June 4, the campaign will encourage consumers to fire up their grills and try delicious and easy barbecue beef, lamb and pork recipes.

The ‘Love BBQ’ campaign will offer an exciting and versatile range of recipes, including alfresco barbecue beef kebabs and tandoori-style lamb koftas In addition to the recipes, the campaign will provide helpful tips and tricks to help consumers host a successful barbecue for their friends and family.

We will be sharing a ‘10 BBQ hacks you need to try’ blog with guidance on how to prepare the barbecue and food in advance, how to add flavour, and how to take your barbecue to the next level.

Butchers, farm shops and meat box sellers can order free point of sale merchandise for the summer season, which includes posters and recipe leaflets featuring six BBQ recipes.

Consumers can indulge in some delicious British meat and feast at home.

The campaign comes on the back of Great British Beef Week, where roast beef was reimagined with a trio of top influencers sharing recipes on social media.

The week-long celebration saw Caribbean chef Liam Barker, Zainab Pirzada (of cookingwithzainab) and Oli Paterson the ‘elburritomonster’, sharing their alternative recipe ideas for the iconic British roast in videos across Facebook and Instagram. This included a giant Yorkshire pudding full of beef, roast potatoes and more, French bistro inspired roast beef and a Caribbean inspired beef roast.

Find out more by visiting https://ahdb.org.uk/lovebbq2023