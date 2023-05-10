Biostimulant enjoys big success in trials

A BBRO sugar beet trial has shown that using Sirius, a silicon biostimulant, can help reduce virus transmission

The trial also demonstrated a reduction in virus transmission and a decrease in the number of virus affected plants when Sirius, a silicon biostimulant, was applied in addition to common aphicides.

Orion FT technical manager Kate Williams said: “The trial tank-mixed Sirius with two standard insecticides, Insyst applied at 0.25kg/ha and Teppeki applied at 0.14kg/ha.

“Both treatments showed a reduction in virus transmission when silicon was added to the tank. Following one application, both treatments also showed no, or very low numbers, of wingless green aphids per plot.”

Orion FT specialises in biostimulants and manufactures a range of silicon-based products that help to improve the natural defences of plants.

The BBRO sugar beet trial findings are reinforced by data from a previous trial which showed silicon accumulation in pea plants also reduced aphid feeding and lowered population numbers.

Ms Williams added: “Sugar beet plants, and many other crops, are essentially stronger when more silicon is accumulated.

“The increased levels of silicon also make the plant less attractive to pests, such as aphids, which reduces feeding and the likelihood of viruses being transmitted.

“Combining Sirius with aphicides in this way has provided the most encouraging sugar beet protection results to date.”

Silicon is applied as a foliar spray to sugar beet at growth stage 6-8 true leaves, and once accumulated, acts to reduce the feeding time of predating pests such as aphids.

This reduction in feeding time has been identified as an important factor in the reduction in virus transmission and has also led to healthier plants with an improved yield. Ms Williams added: “It is clear that helping sugar beet plants to accumulate more silicon by applying Sirius will help to reduce the threat of pests and disease.”