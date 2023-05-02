Shropshire farmhouse dating back to 1750 is put on market

Grafton Farm dates back to 1750

Grafton Farm, which dates back to around 1750, is currently let out as a holiday home, offering the potential purchaser the opportunity to continue this revenue stream or to enjoy as a family home.

Outside the farm

The six-bedroom house has many original features which remain in the property, including exposed beams, original oak flooring, inglenook fireplaces and the windows.

It is situated in the hamlet of Noneley and comes with a guide price of £895,000.

Peter Daborn, head of residential sales at Savills in Shropshire, said: “Grafton Farm is a wonderful family home and sits within such a great location, just over a mile from The Dickin Arms pub and the charming village of Loppington.

"Its current use as a holiday home and the income potential it provides will only add to the interest in what is already an extremely handsome farmhouse."

The kitchen, dining room

Set across three floors, the accommodation comprises an entrance hall that provides access to the open plan dining room and garden room, which has its own wood burner.

There is a living room with an inglenook fireplace and multi fuel stove, while the farmhouse style kitchen includes quarry tiling and a good number of fitted units and shelving.

There is also a four oven AGA with companion and granite worktops.

A dining room area

Off the kitchen is a sitting room, the utility room which has a door leading outside to the courtyard, a boot room and two games rooms one with a WC and separate steam room.

The principal bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a dressing room is found on the first floor, along with a further three double bedrooms and a shower room. On the second floor there is an additional double bedroom.

One of the bedrooms