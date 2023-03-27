Riverside grassland near Shrewsbury for sale with guide price of £800,000

The land at Melverley that’s for sale with a guide price of £800,000.

The land, formerly part of Hendre Farm, Melverley, near Shrewsbury, is suitable for grazing or mowing, has road and River Vyrnwy frontage and has potential for carbon trading and biodiversity gain.

An Entry Level and Higher Level Stewardship Scheme, with payments of £14,478, applies to the land until January, 2028 and is available if the buyer wishes to continue with the agreement.

Enjoying a long growing season and is well suited to cattle or sheep, the land is located midway between Welshpool and Shrewsbury and 11.5 miles from Oswestry. The land, which can be split into lots if required, has gateways onto two public roads and there is a stoned lane to the middle.