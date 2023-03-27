Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Riverside grassland near Shrewsbury for sale with guide price of £800,000

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

A productive block of 110 acres of riverside grassland on the Shropshire-Powys border is on the market with agents Halls with a guide price of £800,000.

The land at Melverley that’s for sale with a guide price of £800,000.
The land at Melverley that’s for sale with a guide price of £800,000.

The land, formerly part of Hendre Farm, Melverley, near Shrewsbury, is suitable for grazing or mowing, has road and River Vyrnwy frontage and has potential for carbon trading and biodiversity gain.

An Entry Level and Higher Level Stewardship Scheme, with payments of £14,478, applies to the land until January, 2028 and is available if the buyer wishes to continue with the agreement.

Enjoying a long growing season and is well suited to cattle or sheep, the land is located midway between Welshpool and Shrewsbury and 11.5 miles from Oswestry. The land, which can be split into lots if required, has gateways onto two public roads and there is a stoned lane to the middle.

A further 2.72 acres of level land near Melverley is available separately from the same owner.

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News