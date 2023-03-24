Sale of pedigree Holsteins set to take place Shrewsbury Auction Centre

A pedigree Holstein sale is taking place in Shrewsbury

The sale will take place on Friday, March 31 at Shrewsbury Auction Centre.

The Pendyffryn Herd is a truly exceptional collection of Holsteins, boasting 40 excellent, 114 VG, and 60 GP cows and heifers.

The herd's age profile displays impressive longevity, with 59 first lactation, 68 second lactation, 48 third lactation, 45 fourth lactation, and 72 in the fifth lactation and above.

The sale includes 67 in-calf and served heifers, 93 bulling/maiden heifers, and 73 "A" lot heifer calves.

The Wilkinson family has been breeding Holsteins for generations, and the Pendyffryn Herd has become a household name in North Wales and Shropshire.

The herd has been a prolific winner of the Herd Competition since 2017, with individual cows and families achieving success in this prestigious event.

The "Mona" family, which originated on the farm back in 1955, was crowned Champion family in 2021 and 2022, and there are 73 Monas in the sale.

Other standout families include the Greys (29) and Charms (28), which have also had success in the herd competition. Not to be forgotten is the Champion Cow 2022 Lot 171 Pendyffryn Dorcy Jasmine EX94.

The Pendyffryn Herd calves all year round and is cubicle housed, milked through a rotary parlour, fed a semi TMR diet, and grazes in the summer months. These factors have contributed to an impressive TMR herd average of 10295kg, 4.22%bf, 3.48%ptn, and 136cc.

Top AI sires have been used exclusively throughout the herd, with milkers and youngstock purchased from World Wide Sires and Genus.

Jonny Dymond, who is organising the sale, said: "The dispersal of the Pendyffryn Herd is undoubtedly one of the most significant sales of the Holstein breed in 2023 and this is an exciting opportunity for anyone in the market for quality dairy cattle.