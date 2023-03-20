The Quadzilla 520 was stolen the during the evening / night of Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 from a farmyard along the B4357 Whitton to Evenjobb, Presteigne.
Anyone residing in the area who may have seen or heard anything unusual, or anyone who noticed any suspicious persons or vehicles or have any CCTV which may have captured anything should get in touch.
Anyone with information should contact the police in confidence by calling 101 or call anonymously via Crime Stoppers: 0800 555111. Quote : DPP/1791/18/03/2023/02/C.