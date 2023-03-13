Historic and 'productive' Grade II listed Shropshire farm is on sale

Brook House Farm

Brook House Farm, based in Binweston, Worthen, is a productive arable and grassland farm.

The farm is considered not only to be suitable to deliver conventional livestock and arable enterprises but also provides an opportunity to capitalise upon the natural assets of the holding and deliver environmental benefits.

There are four lots being marketed with the first including the farmhouse, buildings and 11 acres of land.

The other lots are divided into land of 72 acres, 45 acres and nearly 66 acres.

Marketed by McCartneys LLP and Morris Marshall & Poole, Welshpool, a spokesperson said: "The property includes a Grade II listed, four bedroom farmhouse, together with a range of modern and traditional farm buildings and approximately 194.74 acres of Grade 3 productive arable and grassland with some dispersed woodland areas.

"The property offers prospective purchasers the opportunity to purchase a farmstead which requires complete renovation, which may have development potential for alternate uses, such as residential, commercial, or tourism, subject to obtaining consent.

"Brook House Farm benefits from a plethora of biodiversity in the form of permanent pasture, mature woodland, trees, hedgerows and watercourses which may provide opportunities including mitigating carbon in the future.

Informal tenders are to be received in writing by midday on Friday, April 14.