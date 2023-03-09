Former farmhouse near Market Drayton on market for £750,000

The Bembows is on the market

The Bembows, a five bedroom property with views of the surrounding countryside and towards Long Mynd and the Shropshire Hills, is located within the village of Childs Ercall.

The property comprises two reception rooms, a sitting room and the spacious living room which has a decorative fire surround thought to be reclaimed from a Church. There are double doors leading outside onto the patio seating area and gardens.

The family kitchen, which has tiled flooring, has oak fitted units, granite worktops and a 4 oven AGA with an electric companion. A useful utility room leads off with a separate door leading outside and a separate boiler room. The property has had a conservatory added with under floor heating and a room, currently used as a gym, which could serve as an office.

On the first floor the landing area provides enough space for a further sitting area or office. There are four double bedrooms on this floor with a family bathroom, a separate WC and a separate wet room with shower. The second floor has the principal suite which has a double bedroom, a walk-in dressing area and an en suite shower room.

Accessed via double electric gates, The Bembows is situated on a no through road, elevated above the village of Childs Ercall. A gravel driveway provides ample parking with steps and a paved path, to access the main house. There is a useful log store, a garden store and a covered porch which also provides access to a brick outbuilding which could be a home office.

Peter Daborn, head of residential sales for Savills in Shropshire, says: “The Bembows is a really handsome family home that has plenty of space both inside and outside and has maintained its character with some original features. There is a real sense of versatility to the property too, with opportunities to create different living spaces within the home.”