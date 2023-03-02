Mother and son launch fundraising drive in tribute to 'beautiful' Nicola

Nicola Fawcett

Chrissie Fox and her son Dougie, 18, are staging an event in memory of much-loved Nicola Fawcett, who passed away last November, aged 35.

Nicola was the partner of Chrissie's brother Brian Stevens and Chrissie and Dougie, who is a member of Dorrington Young Farmers Club, have made it their mission to ensure valuable funds are raised in her memory.

They are holding their first event at The Pound Inn, Leebotwood, near Church Stretton.

Ticket sales have been so good the event is now sold out but local businesses are being asked to support the pair in the fundraising efforts with raffle prizes, with funds going to Shropshire Mental Health, RABI and the DPJ foundation.

They have already received an incredible 70 auction and raffle prizes from the local community.

"Nicola's passing has left a huge hole in our lives and we want to raise as much money and awareness for mental health," said Chrissie.

Chrissie and Dougie

"Anyone who ever met Nicola was immediately captivated by her. She had the ability to make you feel instantly at ease and safe and more often than not you would hear her distinct laugh before you saw her."

"She was an amazing mother to her children, an incredible caring loyal and loving friend to so many and a beautiful and thoughtful partner," added close friend Serena Castagna.

"Over the years she acquired a love of plants and all things nature, sitting under the stars. She loved her loyal side kick Amber, her dog who brought so much peace to her life along with her horse, Pippa.

"We will always smile fondly remembering Nicola. Life won’t ever be the same without her in it and she is so dearly missed every second of every day."

Nicola Fawcett

The pair have chosen The DPJ foundation and RABI as they support rural mental health charities specialising in the farming community and mental health, something Dougie is passionate about raising awareness of.

Shropshire Mental Health Support provide free 24/7 support to anyone who maybe experiencing mental ill health and can be contacted on 01743 368 647.

Any businesses who can support Chrissie and Dougie's fundraising are asked to call 07506 845928 or email chrissiefox1@gmail.com

Anyone who needs support with mental health issues can call Samaritans on 0330 094 5717,