Two blocks of prime South Shropshire farmland put on market

The land at Moor Park in Ludlow

The land is at Whitton and at Moor Park near Ludlow.

The land at Whitton lies within a ring fence, extending in all to approximately 97.80 acres. The property is situated approximately 3.5 miles east of Ludlow, with good road links to the A49.

The land is currently used for grazing livestock and benefits from natural water. The land is easily accessible via two gateways with roadside frontage onto the council maintained road.

The land would have excellent stocking capabilities in this renowned farming area of South Shropshire and benefits from a livestock gathering/loading pen as well as a small building. This productive grassland is classified as Grade 2 and 3 and could also support a wide range of arable cropping including root and cereal crops, subject to consent. The vendor can provide historic field records if required.

The topography and nature of the land may offer additional biodiversity and natural capital opportunities, and subsequently provide possible income generation and capital growth in future. The land benefits from a plethora of biodiversity in the form of permanent pasture, mature trees, woodland, hedgerows, and natural water which may provide opportunities including mitigating carbon in the future.

The land is for sale as a whole, or in two lots, with a price guide in the region of £12,000 per acre.

The land at Whitton

The land at Moor Park, Ludlow, lies within one enclosure, extending in all to approximately 25.55 acres. The former parkland comprises gently sloping and undulating pasture with dispersed mature trees, and is situated between Mortimer Forest and Moor Park School. The property is situated within 2.5 miles of Ludlow, with good road links to the A49.

The land is currently used for grazing livestock and benefits from natural water. The land is easily accessible via two gateways with roadside frontage onto the B4361. The land would have excellent stocking capabilities in this renowned farming area of South Shropshire and benefits from a livestock gathering/loading pen. The land is classified as Grade 3 and may have cropping potential, subject to consent.

The topography and nature of the land may offer additional biodiversity and natural capital opportunities, and subsequently provide possible income generation and capital growth in future. The land benefits from a plethora of biodiversity in the form of permanent pasture, mature trees, hedgerows, and natural water which may provide opportunities including mitigating carbon in the future.

The land is situated within a scenic area of South Shropshire with views towards the Clee Hill. The property may offer alternative use opportunities, such as tourism, subject to consent.

The land is for sale as a whole with a price guide in the region of £10,000 per acre.

Gareth Wall of McCartneys commented that these are two excellent blocks of farmland located close to the town of Ludlow. The land would have a number of uses from mainstream agriculture, natural capital and carbon and possible diversification use subject to necessary consents.