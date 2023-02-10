Shropshire farmers and rural households warned over risk of oil theft

An oil tank

Heating oil is usually stored in an outdoor tank, making the fuel an attractive target for criminals and there are concerns the cost of living crisis has led to the increase in heating oil theft from rural homes.

In response, OFTEC, a registration body for off gas grid heating, is raising awareness of the precautions that households in Shropshire can take to safeguard their oil tanks from unscrupulous theft.

These include installing an electronic tank alarm system to remotely monitor the fuel in your tank. The alarm can notify you if the tank’s inspection cap is lifted or the oil level drops suddenly – and sophisticated models can even send an alert to your smart phone or watch. If you do have an alarm, make sure to put a visible sign on your tank to let criminals know that it is alarmed.

Other precautions include motion activated security lights are cost-effective and will startle most thieves. For added peace of mind, place lights in areas which are visible from inside your house when triggered. CCTV cameras are also a good deterrent and can provide valuable evidence if your heating oil is stolen.

When the time comes to purchase a new oil tank, try to position it as far away as possible from the road and any other public access points like gates, fences or footpaths. If you can, install the tank somewhere you can still see it from your home. Make sure your oil tank complies with OFTEC safety guidelines and can be easily reached by your supplier to deliver your heating oil and for maintenance.

A strong and weather-resistant padlock is likely to deter an opportunist but may not stop a determined thief from trying to access your oil tank directly through force or sharp tools.

Rural residents should also consider joining their local Neighbourhood Watch scheme or speak to neighbours about setting one up.

Malcolm Farrow, of OFTEC, said: "It’s concerning evidence pointing to an increase in heating oil theft, particularly during a freezing cold winter when families need it the most.

“There are a number of simple ways to discourage thieves, however, which should be welcome news for oil heated households in Shropshire. Most criminals are opportunists, so a few simple measures to make access to your tank more difficult is often more than enough to prevent theft from taking place.

"It’s also a good idea to check how much heating oil is in your tank on a regular basis. This will not only show you how much oil your home regularly uses but will also alert you to any sudden drops in fuel level, which could be caused by theft or a concealed oil leak.