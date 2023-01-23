Farm business puts herd up for sale at Welshpool auction

Some of the store cattle from F. J. Owens and Co that will be sold on February 10.

The dispersal sale of the 84 in-calf suckler cows owned by F. J. Owens and Co, Llettygynfach, Forden is being organised jointly by auctioneers Halls and MMP at Welshpool market on Friday, February 10 at 11am.

The majority of the cows, the oldest of which were born in 2017, are Blonde D’Aquitaine or Limousin crossbreds. Most of them are in-calf to Limousin bulls, with some carrying Blonde D’Aquitaine calves. The calves are due between March and June.

Two pedigree Limousin bulls will also be included in the auction.