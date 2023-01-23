Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Farm business puts herd up for sale at Welshpool auction

By Matthew PanterFarmingPublished:

A change in farming policy has resulted in a Mid Wales farm business putting its herd of suckler cows up for sale.

Some of the store cattle from F. J. Owens and Co that will be sold on February 10.
Some of the store cattle from F. J. Owens and Co that will be sold on February 10.

The dispersal sale of the 84 in-calf suckler cows owned by F. J. Owens and Co, Llettygynfach, Forden is being organised jointly by auctioneers Halls and MMP at Welshpool market on Friday, February 10 at 11am.

The majority of the cows, the oldest of which were born in 2017, are Blonde D’Aquitaine or Limousin crossbreds. Most of them are in-calf to Limousin bulls, with some carrying Blonde D’Aquitaine calves. The calves are due between March and June.

Two pedigree Limousin bulls will also be included in the auction.

“This is a sound herd of suckler cows and a sale not to be missed by farmers who are looking for suckler replacements,” said James Evans, a director of Halls.

Farming
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News