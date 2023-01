Flash back to 15 years ago when Shawbury Young Farmers Club was preparing to celebrate its 70th anniversary. Pictures are chairwoman Vicky Davies, organiser Emma Baylis, and secretary Amy Hughes

Shawbury Young Farmers Club is part of the county - and national - organisation that is edicated to supporting young people in agriculture and the countryside.

Ruby Brooker, on behalf of the club, said: "We are tracking down past Shawbury YFC members to invite to our 85th celebration in March."