Man who admitted causing cow to suffer and failing to feed others properly to appear in court

Ian Cooper is due to return to Telford Magistrates' Court on Monday

Ian Cooper from Abdon, admitted four charges at Telford Magistrates' Court in October last year.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and three counts of failing the duty of person responsible for animal to ensure welfare.

Cooper admitted causing suffering to a bovine by failing to trim or remove part of an ingrowing horn that had pierced its skin.

He also admitted keeping a cow and calf in a pen with broken corrugated metal with exposed edges and keeping cattle in a field with bricks, a broken gate and barbed wire on the ground.

Another charge of failing to ensure animal welfare relate to the poor bodily condition of 12 bovines, suggesting inadequate nutrition ore feeding, while the last charge related to not separating calves and heifers from mature bulls.