Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man who admitted causing cow to suffer and failing to feed others properly to appear in court

By David StubbingsSouth ShropshireFarmingPublished:

A man is due to appear in court after admitting a number of animal offences.

Ian Cooper is due to return to Telford Magistrates' Court on Monday
Ian Cooper is due to return to Telford Magistrates' Court on Monday

Ian Cooper from Abdon, admitted four charges at Telford Magistrates' Court in October last year.

The 65-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal and three counts of failing the duty of person responsible for animal to ensure welfare.

Cooper admitted causing suffering to a bovine by failing to trim or remove part of an ingrowing horn that had pierced its skin.

He also admitted keeping a cow and calf in a pen with broken corrugated metal with exposed edges and keeping cattle in a field with bricks, a broken gate and barbed wire on the ground.

Another charge of failing to ensure animal welfare relate to the poor bodily condition of 12 bovines, suggesting inadequate nutrition ore feeding, while the last charge related to not separating calves and heifers from mature bulls.

After pleading guilty on October 31, Cooper was told to come back to Telford Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 16 while a pre-sentence report was prepared.

Farming
News
Crime
South Shropshire
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News