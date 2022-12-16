Farming Talk: G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants

Shropshire Star farming column columnist Owain Roberts, G.O Davies (Westbury) Ltd grain merchants.

In the agronomy department we have a little time to reflect at this time of year, so it’s time to let you know about the plan we have for the season ahead.

We have several “on farm” trials, ours at Hayes Farm, Alberbury, as well as others, where we will investigate whether it is possible to limit ploughing and chemical inputs by growing a permanent living mulch beneath arable crops.

One method under investigation is the use of a permanent clover understorey acting as a living mulch, helping to protect the soil and suppress weeds as well as accumulating nitrogen and increasing soil fertility.

The plan is to try and create a strong clover ley and direct drill into the ley, broadleaf weed control may be a bit tricky, however, it should be manageable.

If the worst comes to the worst an application of sheep should open up the ley. The aim is to help sequester some carbon whilst maintaining a strong soil biome.

The great thing about these field trials is the use of both regenerative and conventional practices together to achieve common goals.

We’re looking for that middle ground and look forward to sharing the results to help us all to find the best solutions in the future. Watch this space…