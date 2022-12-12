Sophie is new regional director at CLA

Sophie Dwerryhouse

She takes over from Mark Riches who is staying within the organisation but moving to London to take on the post of Director of Programmes.

Having previously worked for CLA sponsors mfg Solicitors for seven years before joining the CLA as the National Access Advisor, Sophie has an excellent knowledge of the region and a great understanding of the membership and their needs.

She is passionate about rural matters, with longstanding links to the region having lived in Shropshire for most of her life, she has been the national lead on policy and advice for access covering England and Wales so is used to being the voice of the landowner/manager promoting their good work.

Sophie said “I am delighted to be joining the Midlands team as their Regional Director at a time of changes and opportunities. I wish Mark all the best in his new role as Director of Programmes. Mark and his team have done a great job in the region and I hope to continue with this work.”

The CLA supports landowners by advising them on how best to protect and maximise their land.