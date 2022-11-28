Louise Preece (left) and Anne-Marie Brettell

Chartered surveyors Louise Preece and Anne-Marie Brettell have been promoted to Head of Rural Professional Services and Head of Professional Valuations and Infrastructure, respectively.

Chairman Allen Gittins and director James Evans will be managing all major rural agency business together with the company’s rural professional team.

An associate director of Halls, Louise has spent her entire professional career to date working in the company’s Shrewsbury head office. A Rural Enterprise and Land Management graduate from Harper Adams University College, she joined the company in 2009.

She is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS), a Fellow of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) and has achieved the Basis Certificate in Conservation Management and the LANTRA certificate of training in Farm Accounting and Administration.

From a West Shropshire farming background, Louise now farms in partnership with her husband Lee and their two young children at his family’s 410-acre beef, sheep and arable farm at Burwarton, near Bridgnorth.

She uses her knowledge and practical experience to advise on all aspects of rural professional work, including land management, valuations for all purposes, agency and environmental grant schemes.

“Having spent my entire professional life at Halls, I am delighted to have been promoted to Head of Rural Professional Services,” said Louise.

“I enjoy the variety of my work and working with talented people.

“We are looking forward to exploring lots of different opportunities as the agricultural industry faces major changes. The rural professional services provided by our strong and experienced team will be invaluable to guide farmers and landowners through this period of change and to identify potential business opportunities for them.

“There will be opportunities for us to develop the business in emerging specialist fields.”

A fellow graduate of Harper Adams University College, Anne-Marie joined Halls in 2018, having previously gained 10 years’ experience with another firm of chartered surveyors and auctioneers.

A farmer’s daughter from Yockleton, near Shrewsbury, she is a member of the RICS and Fellow of CAAV and is qualified to advise on all aspects of rural professional work.

Anne Marie is married with two young children and lives near Montford Bridge. She and her husband, Chris, are partners in his family’s 1,000-acre organic arable and poultry business.

“I am delighted to have been promoted to Head of Professional Valuations and Infrastructure and am looking forward to embracing the extra responsibility and working closely with Louise to push forward all aspect of the business,” she said.

“I shall be looking to develop our involvement in road, rail and utility infrastructure projects across Shropshire and surrounding counties and also increasing professional valuations of residential and rural property and land for all purposes.”