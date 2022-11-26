Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Consultation on nitrogen levels on agricultural land

By Sue AustinMid WalesFarmingPublished:

Farmers in Wales are being encouraged to engage with NFU Cymru after the launch of Welsh Government’s consultation on an important part of the the control of agricultural pollution regulations.

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/9/20 Aled Jones, during at visit at Brongain Farm, Llanfechain, by The Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena..
BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/9/20 Aled Jones, during at visit at Brongain Farm, Llanfechain, by The Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena..

Welsh Government Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths has announced a 12-week consultation on a licensing scheme for farming businesses to apply for a licence for a higher annual holding organic nitrogen limit of up to 250kg/ha, subject to crop need and other legal considerations

An earlier move to introduce a tighter, 170Kg/ha organic nitrogen limit has been delayed until April 1 although other regulations will come into force from January 1 including nutrient management plans, risk maps and controls on the spreading of nitrogen fertiliser.

Aled Jones the NFU Cymru president, said: "There is concern over how the 170kg limit could affect Welsh farming’s productive capacity. The extent to which this licensing system addresses our concerns will be a matter for us to consider with our members over the consultation period. It is crucial that these regulations do not impinge on the sector’s ability to feed the nation with healthy, sustainable climate friendly food now and in the years ahead."

Farming
News
Mid Wales
Local Hubs
Chirk
Oswestry
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News