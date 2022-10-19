Gareth Davies, chief executive of Wynnstay

To mark the return of the event, Wynnstay is running an early FastTrack registration process and the first 500 farmers who sign up to attend will receive a free Wynnstay bodywarmer to be collected at the event.

First established in 2015, this year’s dedicated event for sheep and beef farmers will focus on championing the red meat industry, showcasing the opportunities for farmers in both sectors.

The last couple of years have been challenging, with uncertainty around support payments and now the cost-of-living crisis raising questions around the affordability of food to consumers.

However, there are opportunities out there for farmers looking to produce food sustainably, and often it’s the small tweaks which enhance efficiency and result in a more profitable and resilient farm business.

Throughout the day, visitors will have the opportunity to listen to four key industry speakers, who will be covering a selection of pertinent topics for farmers.

Jayne Rees Buxton, writer of ‘The Great Plant Based Con’, will be speaking at the event. She was born in the UK, raised in Canada and then returned to the UK where she started writing a book about food, health and the environment.

As an ambassador for producing real food to improve public health, Jane will showcase the truths around the importance of including red meat in diets.

Award-winning beef farmer Paul Williams will talk around how he has increased efficiency and profit through data and technology. He will also cover how he is minimising his carbon footprint, by achieving good weight gains from home-grown forage.

There will also be an update on the current lamb and beef market from HCC and Alltech vice president Matthew Smith will speak on sustainability and beef production.

Demonstrations will be running throughout the day to include liver dissections and FECPAK testing. In addition, the Wynnstay team will also be on hand to talk around how farmers can maximise the value of forage within their rations.