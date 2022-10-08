Welcome news in mid Wales are USA lifts its ban on UK lamb

BORDER PIC / DAVID HAMILTON PIC / SHROPSHIRE STAR 10/9/20 Craig Williams MP, during at visit at Brongain Farm, Llanfechain, by The Minister for International Trade Ranil Jayawardena..

The first exports of British sheep meat were sent to the USA on Saturday (8), for the first time since the year 2000 meaning that Welsh lamb can once enter the American market. The move follows the US removing a similar ban on British beef imports two years ago.

Craig Williams, Member of Parliament for Montgomeryshire, hailed Saturday as a “milestone day for Montgomeryshire lamb”.

He said: “This is indeed a milestone day for our sheep sector. With Montgomeryshire possessing Western’s Europe’s largest prime lamb market within Welshpool as well as one of the largest lamb processing abattoirs with Randall Parker Foods in Llanidloes, the lifting of the US ban on UK lamb imports is fantastic news for our local export market and economy.

“The US is one of the world’s biggest importer of lamb and mutton– second only to China. The reintroduction of this market will provide a huge multi-million-pound boost to sheep farmers across the UK and Montgomeryshire. The UK has always produced world class lamb to the very highest animal welfare standards, and I have no doubt that Welsh lamb will be hugely popular within restaurants and markets across the United States