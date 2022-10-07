Notification Settings

British Grassland Society Grassland Farmer of the Year finalists announced

Published:

During September, judging of the final round of the British Grassland Society Grassland Farmer of the Year has been taking place.

Tom Goatman, chief executive of the British Grassland Society

The judges have been looking for a farmer who demonstrates overall excellence in grassland management and is a successful contributor towards profitable and sustainable farming practices.

The competition, sponsored by Germinal, Nufarm and Yara, aims to find the UK’s top grassland farmers and recognise their ability and reward them for their achievements.

The competition is open to all full BGS members and affiliated local society members.

Seven regional finalists went forward to the national judging stage this year with three of these then going forward to the final.

The three national finalists have already achieved a huge amount having already won the local and regional rounds of the competition.

The 2022 national finalists are Claire Beckett from Ulster Grassland Society, Aled and Owain Rees from Cardigan & District Grassland Society, and Jeremy Way and Kate Lyford from West Sussex Grassland Society.

The 2022 winner will be announced at an awards dinner in Welshpool on the evening of November 1. Further information and ticket booking can be found on the BGS website.

Tom Goatman is chief executive of the British Grassland Society

