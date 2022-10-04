Residential letting regulation changes

Camilla Whitehouse of Nock Deighton

On October 1 2022, under the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022, there were new regulations brought in which require carbon monoxide alarms to be in place in all living accommodation rooms where there is a fixed combustion appliance, other than a gas cooker.

This replaces the requirement for a carbon monoxide alarm to only need to be located in living accommodation rooms with a solid fuel burning combustion appliance and therefore extends the requirement to rooms where appliances such as gas heaters and boilers are used, in addition to wood burners.

Moreover, there are additional rules requiring landlords to repair or replace alarms if a tenant reports that they are no longer in proper working order.

With local authorities enforcing the requirements and having the ability to give fines of up to £5,000 where a landlord fails to comply with a remedial notice, it is important to ensure you are fully aware of the implications of the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022.