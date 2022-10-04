Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Residential letting regulation changes

FarmingPublished:

Many farms have the benefit of additional incomes from farm cottages or barn conversions which are let alongside their agricultural businesses under Assured Shorthold Tenancy Agreements. However, it is increasingly important to be aware and compliant with the ever-changing regulations.

Camilla Whitehouse of Nock Deighton
Camilla Whitehouse of Nock Deighton

On October 1 2022, under the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022, there were new regulations brought in which require carbon monoxide alarms to be in place in all living accommodation rooms where there is a fixed combustion appliance, other than a gas cooker.

This replaces the requirement for a carbon monoxide alarm to only need to be located in living accommodation rooms with a solid fuel burning combustion appliance and therefore extends the requirement to rooms where appliances such as gas heaters and boilers are used, in addition to wood burners.

Moreover, there are additional rules requiring landlords to repair or replace alarms if a tenant reports that they are no longer in proper working order.

With local authorities enforcing the requirements and having the ability to give fines of up to £5,000 where a landlord fails to comply with a remedial notice, it is important to ensure you are fully aware of the implications of the Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022.

Camilla Whitehouse of Nock Deighton

Farming
News

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News