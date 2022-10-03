Tribute to Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II

Mark Riches, Midlands regional director for the CLA

She was constant in a world that is continuously changing and it is well known that she was steadfast in her interest and passion for farming, the countryside and all of its pursuits.

This aligned so well with the CLA’s strapline: ‘Championing the rural economy, environment and way of life’, her support was always greatly appreciated by our stakeholders and members.

Her Majesty has been the embodiment of duty and public service and visited the Midlands region on several occasions. In particular 2012 when she attended the Herefordshire Diamond Jubilee Celebrations and joined the CLA team on their stand to admire the pheasant chicks that one of the team had provided.

There is a deep sadness felt by everyone in the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the whole world. Tributes have continued to flood in and the October issue of Land and Business, our membership magazine, will include reflections from a wide range of CLA members.

His Majesty King Charles has always shared in his mother’s passion and I’m sure he will continue in the good work that she started to support rural and countryside affairs throughout his reign.